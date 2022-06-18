Area births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A girl to Kaycee and Emily Tumulty, Anderson, June 7.
A girl to Bryanne Hendrix and Steven Coonce, Anderson, June 8.
A girl to Victor and Adrienne Ponce, Alexandria, June 8.
A girl to Jessica Beane and Christopher Morgan, Alexandria, June 9.
A girl to Della Swallows and Thomas Beck, Anderson, June 11.
A boy to Eric and Riley Anderson, Anderson, June 13.
A girl to Dylan and Victoria Paschal, Anderson, June 13.
A girl to Christyan and Shelby Portwood, Anderson, June 13.
A boy to Corey and Abigael Mitchell, Yorktown, June 13.
A boy to Steven Case and Kasey Haffner, Muncie, June 14.
A boy to Joye Huckelby and Javaris Bennett, Muncie, June 14.