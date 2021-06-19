Recent births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A girl to Peaches Hollie and Chaz Lee, Marion, June 9.
A girl to Mackenzie Gilley, Anderson, June 9.
A girl to Blaine and Madison Allen, Anderson, June 9.
A boy to Tyler and Kathryn Copeland, Pendleton, June 10.
A girl to Tai-Qwan and Myka Hoskins, Anderson, June 10.
A boy to Donovan and Ashley Burkhart, Anderson, June 14.
A boy to Christian High and Aron Smith, Elwood, June 14.
A girl to Alexis Strader, Daleville, June 14.
A girl to Krystal Williams and David Linson, Anderson, June 15.
A boy to Casey and Shelby Alleyn, New Castle, June 15.
A boy to Tarcin and Kristin Freehill, Middletown, June 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.