Recent births at local hospitals include:

A girl to Peaches Hollie and Chaz Lee, Marion, June 9.

A girl to Mackenzie Gilley, Anderson, June 9.

A girl to Blaine and Madison Allen, Anderson, June 9.

A boy to Tyler and Kathryn Copeland, Pendleton, June 10.

A girl to Tai-Qwan and Myka Hoskins, Anderson, June 10.

A boy to Donovan and Ashley Burkhart, Anderson, June 14.

A boy to Christian High and Aron Smith, Elwood, June 14.

A girl to Alexis Strader, Daleville, June 14.

A girl to Krystal Williams and David Linson, Anderson, June 15.

A boy to Casey and Shelby Alleyn, New Castle, June 15.

A boy to Tarcin and Kristin Freehill, Middletown, June 16.

