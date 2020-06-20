Recent births at local hospitals include:
A boy to Syria Moffitt and Lorenzo Wells, Anderson, June 10.
A boy to Lauralee Schweinsberg and Sean Wehner, Anderson, June 10.
A girl to Ashley Skidmore and Bailey Flick, Anderson, June 12.
A girl to Kenya Miles and Charles Wilder, Anderson, June 12.
A boy to Kierra Smallwood and Johnathon Stewart, Anderson, June 12.
A boy to Sean and Hailey Garrett, Muncie, June 13.
A girl to Johnya Jones and Durius Fuller, Anderson, June 14.
A boy to Allison Hoskins, Alexandria, June 15.
A boy to Chris and Sarah Taylor, Anderson, June 15.
ASCENSION ST. VINCENT
A boy to Casey Jo Schmitt, Muncie, June 6.
A boy to Brittany Nicole Mathews and Daniel Jay Stanley, Daleville, June 7.
A boy to Miranda Lynn Arthur, Elwood, June 9.
