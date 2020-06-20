LOGO19 Births.jpg

Recent births at local hospitals include:

COMMUNITY

A boy to Syria Moffitt and Lorenzo Wells, Anderson, June 10.

A boy to Lauralee Schweinsberg and Sean Wehner, Anderson, June 10.

A girl to Ashley Skidmore and Bailey Flick, Anderson, June 12.

A girl to Kenya Miles and Charles Wilder, Anderson, June 12.

A boy to Kierra Smallwood and Johnathon Stewart, Anderson, June 12.

A boy to Sean and Hailey Garrett, Muncie, June 13.

A girl to Johnya Jones and Durius Fuller, Anderson, June 14.

A boy to Allison Hoskins, Alexandria, June 15.

A boy to Chris and Sarah Taylor, Anderson, June 15.

ASCENSION ST. VINCENT

A boy to Casey Jo Schmitt, Muncie, June 6.

A boy to Brittany Nicole Mathews and Daniel Jay Stanley, Daleville, June 7.

A boy to Miranda Lynn Arthur, Elwood, June 9.

Tags

Recommended for you