Area births at local hospitals include:

A boy to Lanae Dresch and Jesse Boulais, Anderson, June 15.

A girl to Jacob and Breana Chenoweth, Fairmount, June 15.

A boy to Desiree Borders and Ethan Straine, Elwood, June 16.

A boy to Madison Willis, Anderson, June 19.

