Recent births at local hospitals include:
ASCENSION ST. VINCENT
A boy to Mary Ellen Jennifer Beckham and Terrell Allen Dodd, Chesterfield, June 17.
A girl to Joseph Jordan and Thea Lynn Street, Elwood, June 19.
COMMUNITY HOSPITAL
A girl to Amber Burtzo and Jeremy Smiley, Daleville, June 16.
A boy to Matthew and Breanna Scott, Anderson, June 16.
A boy to Jordan Mitchell and Tyler Heath, Anderson, June 16.
A girl to Nick and Elizabeth Schmidt, Yorktown, June 19.
A girl to Brock and Lisa Johnson, Anderson, June 19.
A girl to Devin and Chelsea Garrison, Gaston, June 19.
A girl to Jorden Bair and Aaron Kress, Anderson, June 22.
A boy to Tierra Jones, Anderson, June 22.
A girl to Jayme Frederick and Jarrett Semon, Alexandria, June 22.
A boy to Karla Gomezsosa and Joshua Cooper, Anderson, June 22.
A girl to Justin and Christine Smith, Anderson, June 23.
