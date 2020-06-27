LOGO19 Births.jpg

Recent births at local hospitals include:

ASCENSION ST. VINCENT

A boy to Mary Ellen Jennifer Beckham and Terrell Allen Dodd, Chesterfield, June 17.

A girl to Joseph Jordan and Thea Lynn Street, Elwood, June 19.

COMMUNITY HOSPITAL

A girl to Amber Burtzo and Jeremy Smiley, Daleville, June 16.

A boy to Matthew and Breanna Scott, Anderson, June 16.

A boy to Jordan Mitchell and Tyler Heath, Anderson, June 16.

A girl to Nick and Elizabeth Schmidt, Yorktown, June 19.

A girl to Brock and Lisa Johnson, Anderson, June 19.

A girl to Devin and Chelsea Garrison, Gaston, June 19.

A girl to Jorden Bair and Aaron Kress, Anderson, June 22.

A boy to Tierra Jones, Anderson, June 22.

A girl to Jayme Frederick and Jarrett Semon, Alexandria, June 22.

A boy to Karla Gomezsosa and Joshua Cooper, Anderson, June 22.

A girl to Justin and Christine Smith, Anderson, June 23.

Tags

Recommended for you