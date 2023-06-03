Area births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A girl to Molli Jarvis and Alex Lucas Merida, Anderson, May 24.
A girl to Brittany Morrison and Jacob Hill, Anderson, May 25.
A girl to Nathan and Wendie Dotson, Anderson, May 25.
A boy to Jesse and Katherine Beal, Summitville, May 25.
A boy to Henry and Heather Whitmire, Muncie, May 27.
A girl to Justin and Kelli Phillips, Muncie, May 29.
A girl to Jaylyn Simms and Harry Dishmon, Anderson, May 30.
A girl to Alisha Dennison and Jeffery Dean, Muncie, May 30.