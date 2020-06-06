Recent births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY HOSPITAL
Twin girls to Kolt and Brittany Riggin, Muncie, May 26.
A girl to Felicia Ribaudo and Jeffrey Anderson, Anderson, May 27.
A girl to Nick Beane and Larissa Maddox, Anderson, May 28.
A girl to Darron and Samantha Huth, Anderson, May 28.
A boy to Precious Young, Muncie, May 28.
A girl to Dustyn and Heather Miller, Anderson, May 29.
A boy to Travis and Jennifer Nerding, Noblesville, May 29.
A boy to Janeice Jayla Florence and J’Dai Murphy Sr., Anderson, May 31.
A boy to Aleccia Huval, Anderson, May 31.
A boy to Karlie Owen and Triston Smith, Fairmount, June 1.
A girl to Ashley McClelland, Anderson, June 2.
A boy to Cheyenne Ellis and Noah McCarty-Jackson, Anderson, June 2.
A boy to Kortney Rice and Scott Marcrum, Elwood, June 2.
ASCENSION ST. VINCENT
A girl to Trudence Lynae Wills and Stephen Michael McGhee, Anderson, May 18.
A boy to Shanna Lynn Harris and Montress Devaun Brown, Anderson, May 19.
A girl to Audra Suzanne Cantrell, Anderson, May 19.
A boy to Latasha Rene Theroux, Marion, May 20.
A girl to Abigail Lynn Allen McGovern, New Castle, May 20.
