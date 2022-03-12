Births at area hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A boy to Katherine Christie and Keegan Perez, Anderson, March 1.
A girl to Shelby Bense and Justin Williams, Columbus, March 2.
A girl to Kaylie Vaughn and Jimaar Miller, Alexandria, March 3.
A girl to Tiara Mitchum and Steven Tompl, Anderson, March 3.
A girl to Sarah Wallace and Jonathon Valmore, Anderson, March 4.
A boy to Corey and Kaylee Smith, Muncie, March 6.
A boy to Matthew and Kelsi Stone, Gaston, March 6.
A girl to Shaiyla Craig and Patron Peoples, Anderson, March 7.
A girl to Justin and Tiffany Whitaker, Muncie, March 8.
Commented
