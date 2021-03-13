Recent births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A boy to Ashlynn Barnes, Anderson, Feb. 24.
A boy to Matt and Kari Dalton, Losantville, Feb. 25.
A boy to Andrea May and Ashton May, Selma, Feb. 25.
A boy to Samantha Bradley and Shane Cripper, Anderson, March 3.
A boy to Jacob and Morgan Johnson, Anderson, March 3.
A girl to Ragine Davis and Daquan Vogt, Anderson, March 4.
A girl to Raven Hoskins and Scott Francom, Anderson, March 8.
A boy to Matthew and Hannah Lamaster, Anderson, March 9.
A girl to Justin and Brittnee Fetters, Daleville, March 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.