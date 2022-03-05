Area births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A boy to Olga Alavezcruz and Rufino Alavez Chavez, Anderson, Feb. 22.
A girl to Crystal Woods and Jerome Roby, Marion, Feb. 22.
A boy to Teriyah Boards, Anderson, Feb. 22.
A boy to Sarah Swallows and Cody Fleenor, Anderson, Feb. 23.
A girl to Michael and Alexus Bonwell, Anderson, Feb. 24.
A boy to Marquitta Hayes and Terry Mieth, Muncie, Feb. 25.
A girl to Jennifer McMichael, Muncie, Feb. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.