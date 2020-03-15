Recent births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A boy to Amber Sosbe and Craig Engelhardt II, Anderson, March 6.
A girl to Kevin and Hillary Rhodes, Muncie, March 6.
A girl to Cheyene Carter and Coty Davis, Anderson, March 6.
A girl to Mercedes Johnson and Derek Smith, Anderson, March 9.
A girl to Areal Vanchina and Ryan McFeely, Anderson, March 9.
A girl to Raeleigh Sult and Ryan D. Wilkes, Anderson, March 9.
A girl to Andry Lopez-Rivera and Steven Rivera-Ramos, Anderson, March 9.
ST. VINCENT ANDERSON
A boy to Michael Randolph and Debra Renea Jones, Anderson, March 3.
A girl to Casey Marie Huffman, Anderson, March 3.
A boy to Kimberly Lynette Kiser and Chad Lewis Coburn, Anderson, March 4.
A girl to Alaron Renee Larry and Jaydeyon Avante Patterson, Anderson, March 5.
