Recent births at local hospitals include:

ST. VINCENT ANDERSON

A girl to Morgan Paige Graggs and Nathaniel Alan Bennett, Anderson, Feb. 15.

A boy to Levi Owen and Brittney Nicole Griffee, Middletown, Feb. 17.

A girl to Destiny Nicole Frye and Trevor Donald Parry, Alexandria, Feb. 19.

A boy to Derek J. Kensington and Lindsay Nicole Kramer, Anderson, Feb. 21.

COMMUNITY

A boy to Trinity Fleming, Elwood, Feb. 18.

A boy to Jamie Stafford and Gavin Sowash, Elwood, Feb. 20.

A boy to Jet and Jessica N. Kay, Anderson, Feb. 20.

A boy to Kara Riddle and Nikote Padgett, Anderson, Feb. 21.

A girl to Christie Hall, Pendleton, Feb. 22.

A boy to Darian Dick and Forrest Wright, Elwood, Feb. 23.

A boy to Michelle Reed and Michael Maynard, Yorktown, Feb. 24.

