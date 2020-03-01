Recent births at local hospitals include:
ST. VINCENT ANDERSON
A girl to Morgan Paige Graggs and Nathaniel Alan Bennett, Anderson, Feb. 15.
A boy to Levi Owen and Brittney Nicole Griffee, Middletown, Feb. 17.
A girl to Destiny Nicole Frye and Trevor Donald Parry, Alexandria, Feb. 19.
A boy to Derek J. Kensington and Lindsay Nicole Kramer, Anderson, Feb. 21.
COMMUNITY
A boy to Trinity Fleming, Elwood, Feb. 18.
A boy to Jamie Stafford and Gavin Sowash, Elwood, Feb. 20.
A boy to Jet and Jessica N. Kay, Anderson, Feb. 20.
A boy to Kara Riddle and Nikote Padgett, Anderson, Feb. 21.
A girl to Christie Hall, Pendleton, Feb. 22.
A boy to Darian Dick and Forrest Wright, Elwood, Feb. 23.
A boy to Michelle Reed and Michael Maynard, Yorktown, Feb. 24.
