Babies born at area hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A boy to Allison Widener, Pendleton, Feb. 26.
A girl to Christina Woods, Anderson, Feb. 26.
A girl to Brandi Bartlett and Max Conwell, Muncie, Feb. 28.
A boy to Jeremy and Ashley Chalfant, Parker City, Feb. 29.
A boy to Karissa Carpenter and Tyler Tuttle, Portland, March 1.
A boy to Branden and Stephanie Hill, Alexandria, March 2.
A girl to Jacob and Bobbi Fix, Alexandria, March 3.
A boy to Grace Blanch and Matthew Manship, Muncie, March 3.
A boy to Angelise Jones and Techaun Johnson, Anderson, March 4.
A girl to Victoria Davenport and Jordan McClain, Anderson, March 4.
A boy to Lance and Theresa Stevens, Middletown, March 4.
ST. VINCENT ANDERSON
A boy to Brynn Elizabeth Bell and Charles Zachary Worsham, Anderson, Feb. 26.
A girl to Devin Slade and Dariann Danielle Gretz, Gas City, Feb. 26.
A boy to Austin Daniel and Jasmine Nicole Prater, Anderson, Feb. 28.
