Recent births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A girl to Taylor Brown and Cody Riddle, Anderson, March 18.
A boy to Xendria McVey and Khalil Ford, Anderson, March 18.
A boy to Patrick and Kahlan Durante, Anderson, March 19.
A boy to Vanessa Schatzlittle and Richard London Watson, Anderson, March 19.
A boy to Celena Hixson and Elijah Piersol, Anderson, March 20.
A girl to Adrian Andrews and Myles Castillo, Anderson, March 20.
A girl to Thomas C. and Jenny Hart, Alexandria, March 23.
A boy to Mark and Traci Atkins, Fairmount, March 24.
ST. VINCENT ANDERSON
A girl to Tina Marie Pierce and Natanael Carrizalez Amaya, Anderson, March 14.
A boy to Joshawa Lee and Ginber Ebeth Zachary, Anderson, March 15.
A girl to William Dale and Mercedes Ann Robbins, Anderson, March 17.
A boy to Andria Dawn Covington and Jeffrey Adam Watts, Anderson, March 18.
A girl to Brent Anthony and Elizabeth Wanjiru Burton, Anderson, March 21.
