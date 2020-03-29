LOGO19 Births.jpg

Recent births at local hospitals include:

COMMUNITY

A girl to Taylor Brown and Cody Riddle, Anderson, March 18.

A boy to Xendria McVey and Khalil Ford, Anderson, March 18.

A boy to Patrick and Kahlan Durante, Anderson, March 19.

A boy to Vanessa Schatzlittle and Richard London Watson, Anderson, March 19.

A boy to Celena Hixson and Elijah Piersol, Anderson, March 20.

A girl to Adrian Andrews and Myles Castillo, Anderson, March 20.

A girl to Thomas C. and Jenny Hart, Alexandria, March 23.

A boy to Mark and Traci Atkins, Fairmount, March 24.

ST. VINCENT ANDERSON

A girl to Tina Marie Pierce and Natanael Carrizalez Amaya, Anderson, March 14.

A boy to Joshawa Lee and Ginber Ebeth Zachary, Anderson, March 15.

A girl to William Dale and Mercedes Ann Robbins, Anderson, March 17.

A boy to Andria Dawn Covington and Jeffrey Adam Watts, Anderson, March 18.

A girl to Brent Anthony and Elizabeth Wanjiru Burton, Anderson, March 21.

