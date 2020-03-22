Recent births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A girl to Amanda Keller and Michael Lemaster, Anderson, March 11.
A girl to Samantha Hall and William Allen, Middletown, March 12.
A boy to Coty Horvath, Anderson, March 13.
A girl to Nicolas and Kristina Cardinale, Muncie, March 13.
A girl to Heather Nottingham and Lawrence Hurse, Fairmount, March 14.
A girl to Keely Meacham and Joshua Foster, Anderson, March 14.
A boy to Chelsea Wilson and Rodrick Nunn, Anderson, March 16.
A girl to Elizabeth Gumapon and James Peters, Alexandria, March 16.
A girl to Daniel and Michelle Ivory, Anderson, March 16.
A girl to Brianne Bair and Guy Scott, Greenfield, March 16.
