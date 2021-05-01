Births
Recent births at area hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A boy to Leah Bear and Andrew Voiles, Muncie, April 21.
A boy to Kaylie Cox and Chad Parsons, Anderson, April 21.
A girl to Kaylee Coen and Zach Spencer, Anderson, April 21.
Twins, a boy and a girl, to Jason and Amanda Vedder, Anderson, April 22.
A boy to Felicity Johnson and Dustin A. Harris, Muncie, April 22.
A boy to Katrina Brown, Markleville, April 24.
A girl to Morgan Westrater and Shaquille Polly, Anderson, April 24.
A boy to Greg and Kristen Hallenbeck, Anderson, April 26.
A girl to Ariel Wortham, Anderson, April 26.
A boy to Michelle Whipple and David Bryan, Elwood, April 26.
A boy to Bethany Meranda, Muncie, April 27.
