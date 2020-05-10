LOGO19 Births.jpg

Recent births at local hospitals include:

ASCENSION ST. VINCENT

A girl to Logan Chandler Pratt and Karlos Anthony Schlighter, Anderson, April 26.

A boy to Tyler Mitchell and Lindsy Nicole Lackey, Anderson, April 28.

A girl to Taylor Renee Harris and Jalin O’Neal Sturdivant, Anderson, April 29.

A boy to Christopher Tyler and Cheyenne Janeen Hensley, Daleville, April 30.

A boy to Vallen D. Annaleese and Mark Quan Darrell Lee, Anderson, May 1.

A boy to Chessaney Marie Robbins and Dylan Cole Bryson, Anderson, May 1.

A girl to Larry Brandon and Felicia Louise Berryman, Anderson, May 3.

COMMUNITY

A boy to Tanner and Megan Bolen, Anderson, April 29.

A girl to Jonell Davidson, Anderson, April 30.

A boy to Amber L. Summers, Ingalls, May 4.

A boy to Danielle L. Hays and Jonathan Holley, Anderson, May 4.

A girl to Jason and Sydney Vollenhals, Alexandria, May 5.

A boy to Kala McCallum and James Gray, Muncie, May 5.

A boy to Madison L. Cox, Anderson, May 6.