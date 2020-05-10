Recent births at local hospitals include:
ASCENSION ST. VINCENT
A girl to Logan Chandler Pratt and Karlos Anthony Schlighter, Anderson, April 26.
A boy to Tyler Mitchell and Lindsy Nicole Lackey, Anderson, April 28.
A girl to Taylor Renee Harris and Jalin O’Neal Sturdivant, Anderson, April 29.
A boy to Christopher Tyler and Cheyenne Janeen Hensley, Daleville, April 30.
A boy to Vallen D. Annaleese and Mark Quan Darrell Lee, Anderson, May 1.
A boy to Chessaney Marie Robbins and Dylan Cole Bryson, Anderson, May 1.
A girl to Larry Brandon and Felicia Louise Berryman, Anderson, May 3.
COMMUNITY
A boy to Tanner and Megan Bolen, Anderson, April 29.
A girl to Jonell Davidson, Anderson, April 30.
A boy to Amber L. Summers, Ingalls, May 4.
A boy to Danielle L. Hays and Jonathan Holley, Anderson, May 4.
A girl to Jason and Sydney Vollenhals, Alexandria, May 5.
A boy to Kala McCallum and James Gray, Muncie, May 5.
A boy to Madison L. Cox, Anderson, May 6.
