Area births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A girl to Daniel and Michelle Ivory, Pendleton, May 4.
A girl to LeAndre and Jasmine Smith, Anderson, May 4.
A girl to Christina White and Travis Frazee, Elwood, May 9.
