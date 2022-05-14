LOGO19 Births.jpg

Area births at local hospitals include:

COMMUNITY

Twin boys to Cassandra Rodrigues, Anderson, May 4.

A boy to Dustin and Brooklyn Landers, Muncie, May 5.

A boy to Andrew and Maggie Stephenson, Muncie, May 5.

A boy to Elizabeth Parker, Anderson, May 5.

A girl to Chloe Kirby and Alexander Johnson, Muncie, May 5.

A girl to Byron and Joy Gardner, Anderson, May 5.

A girl to Zach and Cassidi Biddle, Anderson, May 9.

A girl to Amber Sosbe and Philip Stokes, Elwood, May 10.

A girl to James D. and Harley Herriman, Muncie, May 10.

