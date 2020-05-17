LOGO19 Births.jpg

Births

Recent births at local hospitals include:

COMMUNITY

A boy to Isacc and Nicole Murrell, Muncie, May 8.

A boy to Keri Kinder, Converse, May 8.

A girl to Erica Troutman, Elwood, May 11.

A boy to Cody and Mary Mullins, Elwood, May 11.

A boy to Precious Sutton and Garnell Hood Jr., Anderson, May 12.

ASCENSION ST. VINCENT

A girl to Daysha Nichole McGinnis, Anderson, May 5.

A boy to Mara Carlene Patterson and Jerry Lee Johnson, Union City, May 5.

A boy to Stephenie Lee Weaver and Brandon Joseph Gniadek, Anderson, May 7.

A girl to Andrew John and Rebecca Sue Knight, Anderson, May 9.

A girl to Mackenzie Lynn Anderson, Anderson, May 10.

