Births
Recent births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A boy to Isacc and Nicole Murrell, Muncie, May 8.
A boy to Keri Kinder, Converse, May 8.
A girl to Erica Troutman, Elwood, May 11.
A boy to Cody and Mary Mullins, Elwood, May 11.
A boy to Precious Sutton and Garnell Hood Jr., Anderson, May 12.
ASCENSION ST. VINCENT
A girl to Daysha Nichole McGinnis, Anderson, May 5.
A boy to Mara Carlene Patterson and Jerry Lee Johnson, Union City, May 5.
A boy to Stephenie Lee Weaver and Brandon Joseph Gniadek, Anderson, May 7.
A girl to Andrew John and Rebecca Sue Knight, Anderson, May 9.
A girl to Mackenzie Lynn Anderson, Anderson, May 10.
