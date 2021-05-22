Recent births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A girl to Eden Davidson and Keith Johnson, Anderson, May 6.
A boy to Tyler and Catelyn Writtenhouse, Muncie, May 6.
A boy to Austin and Micalah Phipps, Anderson, May 6.
A girl to Megan McCallister, Anderson, May 8.
A boy to Alex and Kelsey Stafford, Alexandria, May 10.
A boy to Austin Montgomery and Kaylynn Edwards, Muncie, May 10.
A girl to Kiley Reece and Calaway Terry, Eaton, May 11.
A boy to Cheyenne Flowers, Anderson, May 12.
