Recent births at local hospitals include:

A girl to Eden Davidson and Keith Johnson, Anderson, May 6.

A boy to Tyler and Catelyn Writtenhouse, Muncie, May 6.

A boy to Austin and Micalah Phipps, Anderson, May 6.

A girl to Megan McCallister, Anderson, May 8.

A boy to Alex and Kelsey Stafford, Alexandria, May 10.

A boy to Austin Montgomery and Kaylynn Edwards, Muncie, May 10.

A girl to Kiley Reece and Calaway Terry, Eaton, May 11.

A boy to Cheyenne Flowers, Anderson, May 12.

