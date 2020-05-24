Recent births in area hospitals:
COMMUNITY
A girl to Lauren Peal, Anderson, May 15.
A boy to Dillan and Anniebell Henderson, Muncie, May 15.
A boy to Alyssa Vaughn and Evan Cole, Anderson, May 15.
A girl to Brittney Hilligoss and Lance Wilson, Anderson, May 16.
A boy to Leandre McMahan-Williams and Alandis Hill, Anderson, May 17.
A boy to Madison McIntosh and Eugene Lamont Holloway Jr., Muncie, May 18.
A boy to Jamie King and Harley R. Goodman, Anderson, May 18.
A boy to Patricio and Carrie E. Hernandez, Anderson, May 18.
A boy to Lakashia Meeks and Darren Lamar Hill Sr., Muncie, May 19.
A boy to Cody and Hailey Fisher, Summitville, May 20.
ST. VINCENT
A boy to Elizabeth Michelle Ashton and Jon Robert Kanieski, Alexandria, May 13.
A boy to Sarah Elizabeth Hudon-Miller and Adam Leon Miller, Pendleton, May 13.
A boy to Florencia Medina Mendoza and Clementino Miguel Cruz, Anderson, May 15.
A boy to Rachelle Renee Kirby and Justin Andrew Carter, Middletown, May 16.
