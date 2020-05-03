LOGO19 Births.jpg

Recent births at local hospitals include:

COMMUNITY

A girl to Trentliegh Spangler and Joe Gray, Daleville, April 22.

A boy to Sierra Adams, Anderson, April 22.

A boy to Alayna Williams and Jason Keller, Anderson, April 24.

A girl to David and Amanda Mullen, Alexandria, April 24.

A boy to Jaenique Byrd, Anderson, April 24.

A girl to Adam and Casey Hinkle, Anderson, April 26.

ASCENSION ST. VINCENT

A boy to Erica Menifee and Jimmy Marquis Tyshawn Sanford, Anderson, April 15.

A boy to Valentine Andre and Ciara Mae Moreno, Summitville, April 15.

A girl to Tyquwana Zakia Gabb, Anderson, April 22.

A boy to Kasey Ann Matthews and John Walter White, Anderson, April 22.

A boy to Andrea Kay Charlotte Halladay and Adam Edward Purnell, Anderson, April 23.

