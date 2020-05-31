LOGO19 Births.jpg

Recent births at local hospitals:

COMMUNITY HOSPITAL ANDERSON

A girl to Drew and Megan Overman, Alexandria, May 22.

A girl to Michalee Wallace and Christian Busnelli, Anderson, May 22.

A girl to Desiree Granger, Anderson, May 22.

A boy to Alexis Johnson, Chesterfield, May 23.

A boy to Zach and Jessica Day, Anderson, May 24.

A girl to Jade Gardner and Todd Sanders, Albany, May 24.

A girl to James D. and Harley Herriman, Muncie, May 25.

A boy to Aaliyah Contreras and Justin Reece, Muncie, May 25.

A boy to Taylor Beyer, Anderson, May 26.

A boy to Katelynn Amos, Anderson, May 26.

A boy to Shandale Clark, Elwood, May 26.

