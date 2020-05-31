Recent births at local hospitals:
COMMUNITY HOSPITAL ANDERSON
A girl to Drew and Megan Overman, Alexandria, May 22.
A girl to Michalee Wallace and Christian Busnelli, Anderson, May 22.
A girl to Desiree Granger, Anderson, May 22.
A boy to Alexis Johnson, Chesterfield, May 23.
A boy to Zach and Jessica Day, Anderson, May 24.
A girl to Jade Gardner and Todd Sanders, Albany, May 24.
A girl to James D. and Harley Herriman, Muncie, May 25.
A boy to Aaliyah Contreras and Justin Reece, Muncie, May 25.
A boy to Taylor Beyer, Anderson, May 26.
A boy to Katelynn Amos, Anderson, May 26.
A boy to Shandale Clark, Elwood, May 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.