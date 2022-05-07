LOGO19 Births.jpg

Area births at local hospitals include:

A boy to Isabella Hemminger and Mark McConnell, Markleville, April 27.

A boy to Mary Austin, Anderson, April 28.

A boy to Raydreesha Davis and Darion Edwards, Anderson, April 28.

A girl to Dailynn Shelton and Devon Adams, Muncie, April 28.

A girl to Audrey Fraley and Andrew Bliss, Anderson, April 30.

A boy to Jeniveve Trueblood and Steven Stokes, Anderson, April 30.

A boy to Courtney Key and Levi Masters, Anderson, May 1.

A girl to Kyle and Haley Sutton, Anderson, May 2.

A boy to Evan and Sydney Hodges, Elwood, May 2.

