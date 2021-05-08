LOGO19 Births.jpg

Births at area hospitals include:

COMMUNITY

A boy to Haley Smith, Anderson, April 28.

A girl to Kacie McNamara and Justin Phenis, Middletown, April 28.

A girl to Dawn Cross and Jacob Littell, Anderson, April 28.

A boy to Mackenzie Oren, Lapel, April 29.

A boy to Shyanne J. Dunwiddie and Austin J. Womack, Anderson, April 30.

A girl to Kara Riddle and Nikote Padgett, Anderson, May 2.

A boy to Tiffany Cooper-Whetsel and Nathan Cooper, Anderson, May 2.

A girl to Kurstin Haworth and Justice Ice, Fairmount, May 3.

A girl to Mariah Booker and Dion Dezurn, Muncie, May 4.

A girl to Dharmesh and Darshika Patel, Anderson, May 4.

