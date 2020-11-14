LOGO19 Births.jpg

Recent births at local hospitals include:

ASCENSION ST. VINCENT

A girl to Leanna Marie Turner and Dawson Lee Kyle Long, Anderson, Nov. 2.

A boy to Jesse Steven and Melaney Ann Spears, Muncie, Nov. 4.

A girl to Arionna Gabrielle Yates-Moore and Lawrence Dewayne Ross Cotton, Anderson, Nov. 5.

A boy to Joshua Scott and Shelby Marie Reneau, Fairmount, Nov. 6.

COMMUNITY

A girl to Miah Warrior, Anderson, Nov. 3.

A boy to Shaemarie Shriver, Anderson, Nov. 3.

A girl to Jessica Goodpaster and Cory Rusher, Anderson, Nov. 4.

Twin boys to Karissa Hitchcock and Scott Simpson, Anderson, Nov. 5.

A boy to Darian Hughes and Steven Fox, Muncie, Nov. 5.

A boy to Jacob and Cassandra Jackson, New Castle, Nov. 5.

A girl to Kayce Miller, Anderson, Nov. 5.

A boy to Whitney Quirk and Andrew Popp, Muncie, Nov. 6.

A boy to Juliaun Ryle, Anderson, Nov. 7.

Twin boys to Alicia Larry, Anderson, Nov. 8.

A girl to Stephanie Atkinson and Michael Imez, Alexandria, Nov. 9.

