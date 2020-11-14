Recent births at local hospitals include:
ASCENSION ST. VINCENT
A girl to Leanna Marie Turner and Dawson Lee Kyle Long, Anderson, Nov. 2.
A boy to Jesse Steven and Melaney Ann Spears, Muncie, Nov. 4.
A girl to Arionna Gabrielle Yates-Moore and Lawrence Dewayne Ross Cotton, Anderson, Nov. 5.
A boy to Joshua Scott and Shelby Marie Reneau, Fairmount, Nov. 6.
COMMUNITY
A girl to Miah Warrior, Anderson, Nov. 3.
A boy to Shaemarie Shriver, Anderson, Nov. 3.
A girl to Jessica Goodpaster and Cory Rusher, Anderson, Nov. 4.
Twin boys to Karissa Hitchcock and Scott Simpson, Anderson, Nov. 5.
A boy to Darian Hughes and Steven Fox, Muncie, Nov. 5.
A boy to Jacob and Cassandra Jackson, New Castle, Nov. 5.
A girl to Kayce Miller, Anderson, Nov. 5.
A boy to Whitney Quirk and Andrew Popp, Muncie, Nov. 6.
A boy to Juliaun Ryle, Anderson, Nov. 7.
Twin boys to Alicia Larry, Anderson, Nov. 8.
A girl to Stephanie Atkinson and Michael Imez, Alexandria, Nov. 9.
