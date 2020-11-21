BIRTHS
Recent births at area local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A boy to Chrysti Winberry, Summitville, Nov. 12.
A boy to Matthew and Crystal Shannon, Elwood, Nov. 13.
ASCENSION ST. VINCENT
A boy to Chyanne Xena Nastachia Sims, Anderson, Nov. 9.
A boy to Jeffrey Allen and Kayla Renee Murray, Chesterfield, Nov. 9.
A girl to Eric Todd and Christy Nicole Bevans, Middletown, Nov. 10.
A boy to Hannah Jade Robb and Matthew Roy Hallam, Anderson, Nov. 11.
A boy to Dakota Allen and Lillian Elysia Webb, Anderson, Nov. 12.
A boy to Marissa Anne Clabaugh and Robert Lee Craib, Anderson, Nov. 12.
A girl to Travisha Arieo Allen, Anderson, Nov. 13.
