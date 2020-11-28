Recent births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A boy to Myshia Tylyn Pierce and William David Nolley, Anderson, Nov. 14.
A girl to Chelsea Renee Caulk, Anderson, Nov. 14.
A girl to Ronald Shepard and Jacklyn R. Wicker, Tipton, Nov. 17.
A boy to Kayla Short, Elwood, Nov. 18.
A boy to Brooklyn Smith and Brady Cobb, Anderson, Nov. 21.
A girl to Victor and Courtney Hood, Anderson, Nov. 21.
A girl to Caitlin Torres and Matthew Stephens, Muncie, Nov. 23.
A girl to Caily Klenke, Alexandria, Nov. 23.
A girl to Stephney Clark and Erik Jaqua, Alexandria, Nov. 23.
ASCENSION ST. VINCENT
A boy to Gabrielle Ann Hays, Anderson, Nov. 16.
A girl to Andreah Louise Brown and Wayne Eugene Pirtle, Anderson, Nov. 16.
A girl to Mason Alan and Kaitlyn Nicole Chappell, Anderson, Nov. 17.
A girl to Myah Destiny Nichole Curtis and Corey Mitchell Carmack, Pendleton, Nov. 21.
HENRY COUNTY
A boy to Emily Pierce and Ryan Lauder, New Castle, Nov. 7.
A boy to Alyssia Stevens, New Castle, Nov. 14.
