Recent births at local hospitals include:

COMMUNITY

A boy to Myshia Tylyn Pierce and William David Nolley, Anderson, Nov. 14.

A girl to Chelsea Renee Caulk, Anderson, Nov. 14.

A girl to Ronald Shepard and Jacklyn R. Wicker, Tipton, Nov. 17.

A boy to Kayla Short, Elwood, Nov. 18.

A boy to Brooklyn Smith and Brady Cobb, Anderson, Nov. 21.

A girl to Victor and Courtney Hood, Anderson, Nov. 21.

A girl to Caitlin Torres and Matthew Stephens, Muncie, Nov. 23.

A girl to Caily Klenke, Alexandria, Nov. 23.

A girl to Stephney Clark and Erik Jaqua, Alexandria, Nov. 23.

ASCENSION ST. VINCENT

A boy to Gabrielle Ann Hays, Anderson, Nov. 16.

A girl to Andreah Louise Brown and Wayne Eugene Pirtle, Anderson, Nov. 16.

A girl to Mason Alan and Kaitlyn Nicole Chappell, Anderson, Nov. 17.

A girl to Myah Destiny Nichole Curtis and Corey Mitchell Carmack, Pendleton, Nov. 21.

HENRY COUNTY

A boy to Emily Pierce and Ryan Lauder, New Castle, Nov. 7.

A boy to Alyssia Stevens, New Castle, Nov. 14.

