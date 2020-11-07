Births at local hospitals:
ASCENSION ST. VINCENT
A boy to Ashley Christina Young and Edward Antle Sutton, Anderson, Sept. 22.
A girl to Michaela Dawn Johnston and Steven Michael Andrew Delph, Anderson, Sept. 22.
A girl to Zachary Neal and Stephanie Marie Nyboer, Anderson, Sept. 22.
A boy to Victoria Lynn Sanchez and David Christopher Flint, Anderson, Sept. 29.
A boy to Erica Marie Morrow and Brandyn Levi Barnes, Markleville, Sept. 29.
A boy to Kevin Albert and Elizabeth Anne Goudreau, Anderson, Sept. 30.
A girl to Qadira Abdullah and Javiel Casey, Anderson, Oct. 5.
A boy to James Michael and Ashley Nichole Murdock, Anderson, Oct. 9.
A boy to Doranda Lynn Nicely and Jeremy Jay Key, Anderson, Oct. 12.
A boy to Antonio James and Ana Cristina Rodriguez, Anderson, Oct. 16.
A boy to Sarah Mae Fuller, Anderson, Oct. 21.
A girl to Lindsay Nichole Featherston and Casey Lee Parkhurst, Middletown, Oct. 22.
A boy to Alexis Noelle Buck, Anderson, Oct. 23.
A boy to Hailey Dawn Hamilton and Hosea Lamont Allen, Anderson, Oct. 25.
A boy to Joshua Aaron and Brooke Ann Wood, Summitville, Oct. 27.
A boy to Amy Marie Robinson and David Charles Forehand, Anderson, Oct. 31.
COMMUNITY
A boy to Kaylynn Bell, Anderson, Oct. 30.
A boy to Chris and Noel Marshall, Anderson, Oct. 30.
Twin girls to Phil and Allison Juskevice, Muncie, Oct. 30.
A boy to Madison Townsend and Cody Summers, Markleville, Oct. 31.
A girl to Joseph and Lynsi Gray, Muncie, Nov. 2.
A boy to Jordan and Courtney Ginder, Anderson, Nov. 3.
A girl to Drew and Whitney Hood, Alexandria, Nov. 3.
HENRY COUNTY
A girl to Shelby Shannon and James Stivers, New Castle, Oct. 3.
A boy to Ryan and Kilynne Burton, Middletown, Oct. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.