Births
Recent births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A girl to Paris Perry, Alexandria, Nov. 13.
A boy to Kasie Malone, Daleville, Nov. 15.
A boy to Jordan Rogers and Brandon Hoel, Frankton, Nov. 15.
A girl to Devon Elliott and Justin Bowers, Alexandria, Nov. 15.
A girl to Mark and Taylor Alyse Trader, Gas City, Nov. 16.
A girl to Kayla Coen and Marcus Peoples, Anderson, Nov. 16.
A girl to Melamekia Watson, Anderson, Nov. 18.
