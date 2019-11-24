LOGO19 Births.jpg

Births

Recent births at local hospitals include:

COMMUNITY

A girl to Paris Perry, Alexandria, Nov. 13.

A boy to Kasie Malone, Daleville, Nov. 15.

A boy to Jordan Rogers and Brandon Hoel, Frankton, Nov. 15.

A girl to Devon Elliott and Justin Bowers, Alexandria, Nov. 15.

A girl to Mark and Taylor Alyse Trader, Gas City, Nov. 16.

A girl to Kayla Coen and Marcus Peoples, Anderson, Nov. 16.

A girl to Melamekia Watson, Anderson, Nov. 18.

