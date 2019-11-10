LOGO19 Births.jpg

Recent births at local hospitals:

COMMUNITY

A girl to Heaven Lester and Vincent Matheny, Anderson, Oct. 29.

A boy to Rylan and Rebecca Hinton, Alexandria, Oct. 29.

A girl to Anthony and Lesli Lenter, Anderson, Oct. 29.

A boy to Jerry and Kimberly Sund, Anderson, Oct. 30.

A boy to Jasmine Reyna and Jacob Hathaway, Muncie, Oct. 30.

A boy to Shayla Burke, Muncie, Oct. 31.

A boy to Scott and Payton Swinford, Anderson, Oct. 31.

A girl to Amy Lusby, Gaston, Oct. 31.

A boy to Zachary and Kortney Talley, Anderson, Nov. 1.

A boy to Frank and Lora Grondin, Alexandria, Nov. 3.

ST. VINCENT ANDERSON

A girl to Michael David James and Scottie Ann Lovell, Anderson, Oct. 30.

A girl to Tomi Kay Alfrey, Anderson, Oct. 31.

A girl to Joshua Dwayne and Brandi Marie Kendell, Pendleton, Nov. 1.

HENRY COUNTY

A boy to Brooklyn Haskett and Michael Abrams, New Castle, Oct. 23.

