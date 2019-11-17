Recent births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A boy to Morgan Walker and Eric Semon, Alexandria, Nov. 4.
A boy to Phil and Emily Knotts, Frankton, Nov. 5.
A girl to Robert and Brandi Wilder, Anderson, Nov. 5.
A girl to Tim and Alexis Linder, Anderson, Nov. 6.
A boy to Joseph and Deanna Shipley, Anderson, Nov. 9.
A boy to Khadijah McCarter, Anderson, Nov. 9.
A boy to Tasha Knick, Alexandria, Nov. 9.
A girl to Allison Nunweiler and Jerry Nelson, Anderson, Nov. 10.
A girl to Erin Ashley and Holden Siler, Alexandria, Nov. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.