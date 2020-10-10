COMMUNITY
A boy to Michael and Michelle Rominger, Fairmount, Sept. 30.
A girl to Austin and Merissa Haupstueck, Anderson, Oct. 1.
A boy to Tamisha Nunn, Anderson, Oct. 3.
A boy to Rebecca McCowan, Muncie, Oct. 3.
A girl to Kevin and Kayla Ellis, Anderson, Oct. 3.
A boy to Chelsea Call and Tyler Walker, Anderson, Oct. 5.
A boy to Taylor Eden and Dustin Patterson, Anderson, Oct. 6.
A girl to Logan Shively and Gary Jackson, Frankton, Oct. 6.
