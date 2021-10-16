LOGO19 Births.jpg

Area births at local hospitals include:

COMMUNITY

A girl to Daniel and Jennifer Lambert, Anderson, Sept. 14.

A boy to Ayla and Stephen Lodge III, Middletown, Sept. 15.

A boy to Jesse and Emily Potter, Alexandria, Sept. 15.

A girl to Dominique Ruiz, Anderson, Sept. 15.

A boy to Jennifer Ost and Kevin Oliver, Winchester, Sept. 15.

A boy to Destiny Porter and Noah Mercer, Anderson, Sept. 16.

A boy to Joseph and Mahalia Covington, Muncie, Sept. 18.

A boy to Beth Thomas, Farmland, Sept. 19.

A girl to Jonathan and Cambry Chambless, Muncie, Sept. 20.

A girl to Karrah Allen and Chaz Shaw, Middletown, Sept. 21.

A girl to Chelsea Burns and Kamden Creek, Middletown, Sept. 23.

A boy to Julianna Moore and Benjamin Williams, Anderson, Sept. 24.

A girl to Whitney Chandler and Joseph Ringen, Pendleton, Sept. 24.

A girl to Zana Hughes and Stephen Gholar, Muncie, Sept. 24.

A boy to Michael and Elizabeth May, Albany, Sept. 28.

A girl to Kyle Joslin and Brandon Pressman, Anderson, Oct. 3.

A boy to Evelyn Phillips, Anderson, Oct. 6.

A boy to Sadie Ryan and Taylor Farley, Anderson, Oct. 6.

A girl to Logan and Kirsten Wehrly, Chesterfield, Oct. 10.

A girl to Novah Norris and Brandon Campbell, Alexandria, Oct. 11.

A girl to Rachel Harris, Pendleton, Oct. 12.

A boy to Cierra Murphy, Anderson, Oct. 12.

A boy to Monique Brooksher, Marion, Oct. 13.

HENRY COUNTY

A girl to Layne and Katelinn Dudley, New Castle, Oct. 6.

Tags

Trending Video