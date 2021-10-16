Area births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A girl to Daniel and Jennifer Lambert, Anderson, Sept. 14.
A boy to Ayla and Stephen Lodge III, Middletown, Sept. 15.
A boy to Jesse and Emily Potter, Alexandria, Sept. 15.
A girl to Dominique Ruiz, Anderson, Sept. 15.
A boy to Jennifer Ost and Kevin Oliver, Winchester, Sept. 15.
A boy to Destiny Porter and Noah Mercer, Anderson, Sept. 16.
A boy to Joseph and Mahalia Covington, Muncie, Sept. 18.
A boy to Beth Thomas, Farmland, Sept. 19.
A girl to Jonathan and Cambry Chambless, Muncie, Sept. 20.
A girl to Karrah Allen and Chaz Shaw, Middletown, Sept. 21.
A girl to Chelsea Burns and Kamden Creek, Middletown, Sept. 23.
A boy to Julianna Moore and Benjamin Williams, Anderson, Sept. 24.
A girl to Whitney Chandler and Joseph Ringen, Pendleton, Sept. 24.
A girl to Zana Hughes and Stephen Gholar, Muncie, Sept. 24.
A boy to Michael and Elizabeth May, Albany, Sept. 28.
A girl to Kyle Joslin and Brandon Pressman, Anderson, Oct. 3.
A boy to Evelyn Phillips, Anderson, Oct. 6.
A boy to Sadie Ryan and Taylor Farley, Anderson, Oct. 6.
A girl to Logan and Kirsten Wehrly, Chesterfield, Oct. 10.
A girl to Novah Norris and Brandon Campbell, Alexandria, Oct. 11.
A girl to Rachel Harris, Pendleton, Oct. 12.
A boy to Cierra Murphy, Anderson, Oct. 12.
A boy to Monique Brooksher, Marion, Oct. 13.
HENRY COUNTY
A girl to Layne and Katelinn Dudley, New Castle, Oct. 6.
