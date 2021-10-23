Area births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A girl to Andreana Langford and Cory Lewis, Anderson, Oct. 14.
A boy to Shelbi Wright and Austin McIntyre, Muncie, Oct. 14.
A girl to England and Peyton Newson, Anderson, Oct. 15.
A girl to Noah and Taylor Little, Yorktown, Oct. 16.
A girl to Joshua and Sarah Rench, Muncie, Oct. 17.
A boy to Joel and Carmina Moncada, Ingalls, Oct. 18.
A boy to Robert and Brandi Wilder, Anderson, Oct. 19.
A boy to Sophia Moran and Jacob Atwood, Orestes, Oct. 19.
A girl to Jason and Kelly Lautzenheiser, Fairmount, Oct. 20.
A girl to Douglas and Patricia McNaughton, Anderson, Oct. 20.
