Recent births at local hospitals include:

COMMUNITY

A girl to Jeniya Strong and Venice McCullough, Anderson, Sept. 23.

A girl to Keith and Shelby O’Brien, Anderson, Sept. 23.

A boy to Ryan and Shelby Laflash, Alexandria, Sept. 24.

A boy to Emily J. Baker and Zachary Harmon, Anderson, Sept. 25.

A girl to Travis and Nicole Stinson, Muncie, Sept. 28.

A boy to Leeann Hendrick and Christopher Elsworth, Summitville, Sept. 28.

A girl to Chelsea Laboyteaux and Andrew Waudby, Muncie, Sept. 28.

A boy to Maeve Best and Sebastian Brantlinger, Middletown, Sept. 29.

