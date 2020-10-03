Recent births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A girl to Jeniya Strong and Venice McCullough, Anderson, Sept. 23.
A girl to Keith and Shelby O’Brien, Anderson, Sept. 23.
A boy to Ryan and Shelby Laflash, Alexandria, Sept. 24.
A boy to Emily J. Baker and Zachary Harmon, Anderson, Sept. 25.
A girl to Travis and Nicole Stinson, Muncie, Sept. 28.
A boy to Leeann Hendrick and Christopher Elsworth, Summitville, Sept. 28.
A girl to Chelsea Laboyteaux and Andrew Waudby, Muncie, Sept. 28.
A boy to Maeve Best and Sebastian Brantlinger, Middletown, Sept. 29.
