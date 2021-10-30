Area births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A girl to Brittaney Lockridge, Anderson, Oct. 20.
A girl to Victoria Scaggs and Xavier Clark, Muncie, Oct. 21.
A boy to Edwina Steward and Carl Webb, Anderson, Oct. 21.
A girl to Mayra Morinprado and Valentin Garcia, Gaston, Oct. 24.
A boy to Anna Lee and Jeff Bulian, Alexandria, Oct. 25.
A boy to Melody Dunwiddie and Nathan LaRue, Chesterfield, Oct. 25.
A boy to Kelly Huff and Malik Shanahan, Anderson, Oct. 25.
A girl to Evan and Makayla Hulett, Anderson, Oct. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.