Area births at local hospitals include:

A girl to Brittaney Lockridge, Anderson, Oct. 20.

A girl to Victoria Scaggs and Xavier Clark, Muncie, Oct. 21.

A boy to Edwina Steward and Carl Webb, Anderson, Oct. 21.

A girl to Mayra Morinprado and Valentin Garcia, Gaston, Oct. 24.

A boy to Anna Lee and Jeff Bulian, Alexandria, Oct. 25.

A boy to Melody Dunwiddie and Nathan LaRue, Chesterfield, Oct. 25.

A boy to Kelly Huff and Malik Shanahan, Anderson, Oct. 25.

A girl to Evan and Makayla Hulett, Anderson, Oct. 26.

