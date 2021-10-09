Area births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A girl to Fallynn Weaver and Maverick Preston, Elwood, Sept. 29.
A girl to Taylor Greene and Chris Smiley, Muncie, Sept. 30.
A girl to Paige Spurlin and Nick Peeples, Anderson, Sept. 30.
A boy to Caitlin Morse and Marcus Leverett Jr., Anderson, Sept. 30.
A boy to Payton and Ashley Hawk, Elwood, Oct. 1.
A boy to Hayley Taylor, Anderson, Oct. 1.
A girl to Kyle Joslin, Anderson, Oct. 3.
A boy to Aida Lamboy and Tasric Fosque, Anderson, Oct. 4.
A boy to Leandra Goodpaster and Cory Macbeth, Muncie, Oct. 5.
