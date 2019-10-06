Births
Recent births at local hospitals include:
ST. VINCENT ANDERSON
A boy to Leticia Rodriguez-Aristy and Silvio Rafael Castro-Morales, Anderson, Sept. 25.
A girl to Ashilis Nakeya Jackson, Anderson, Sept. 26.
A girl to William Scott and Ashlee Brooke Patterson, Anderson, Sept. 30.
COMMUNITY
A boy to William and Katheryne Garner, Anderson, Sept. 23.
A boy to Bailey Cox and Nathan Ballinger, Anderson, Sept. 23.
A boy to Faith Allen and Wilson Dole, Alexandria, Sept. 24.
A boy to Belinda Renfro and Jesus Garcia, Anderson, Sept. 25.
A girl to Savannah Terrell and Alex Shaffer, Anderson, Sept. 25.
A girl to Marijayne Skinner and Anthony Maxwell, Summitville, Sept. 25.
A boy to Kayla Dicken and Michael Sayers, Yorktown, Sept. 26.
A girl to Tiffany Foy and Ricky Jenkins, Alexandria, Sept. 26.
A boy to Justin and Ashley Mann, Pendleton, Sept. 27.
A boy to Grace Brown and Jalen Cooley, Anderson, Sept. 27.
A girl to Adam and Jacquelyn Kilmer, Muncie, Sept. 29.
A boy to Kattiejo York and Scott Lawhorn, Alexandria, Sept. 29.
A girl to Chynna Patterson and Jeleel Swift, Anderson, Sept. 29.
A boy to Ricki Keller and Brian Young, Elwood, Sept. 30.
A boy to Breanne Phelps and Lukas Couch, Anderson, Sept. 30.
A girl to Franshae Thomas and Charles Layne, Anderson, Sept. 30.
A girl to Lisa Helping and Wyatt Wilson, Elwood, Oct. 1.
