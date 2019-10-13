Births
Recent births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A girl to Olajawon and Whitney Broome, Anderson, Oct. 1.
A girl to Andy and Morgan Loudenback, Anderson, Oct. 2.
A girl to Jordon and Ashley Holman, New Castle, Oct. 2.
A girl to Jessica Bodkins and Mitchell Turschman, Alexandria, Oct. 3.
A boy to Yazmin Garcia and Abdon Rodriguez, Anderson, Oct. 3.
A girl to Daniel and Nicole Fancher, Anderson, Oct. 3.
A girl to Morgan Reed and Joshua Chaco, Markleville, Oct. 4.
A girl to Blake and Heaven Ellis, Anderson, Oct. 4.
A girl to Jeffrey and Megan Frepan, Anderson, Oct. 4.
A girl to Brittany Ellingwood, Anderson, Oct. 6.
A girl to Morgan Clark and Detarion Wright, Anderson, Oct. 7.
A girl to Deborah Thompson, Middletown, Oct. 8.
A boy to Zach and Maleah Parrish, Muncie, Oct. 8.
A boy to Clay and Genesis Stanley, Muncie, Oct. 8.
ST. VINCENT ANDERSON
A girl to Nicole Elizabeth Myers, Anderson, Oct. 1.
A girl to Joseph Matthew and Kelly Laine Heath, Anderson, Oct. 3.
A boy to Deshawn Antamileo and Diondra Janee Brooks, Anderson, Oct. 3.
A boy to Dustin James and Lindsey Michelle Lowe, Markleville, Oct. 5.
HENRY COUNTY
A girl to Bailey Hook and Tylen Smith, Dublin, Oct. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.