Births
Recent births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A boy to Austin and Karissa Russell, Anderson, Oct. 16.
A girl to Terah Hitchell and Charles Barrett, Anderson, Oct. 17.
A boy to Michael and Erica Thompson, Anderson, Oct. 17.
A girl to Lance and Taylor Cooper, Anderson, Oct. 18.
A girl to Sara Burmaster and Dakota Brooks, Summitville, Oct. 18.
A girl to Boraguard and Melanie Hoffman, Elwood, Oct. 18.
A girl to Chajana Berry and Nicholas Simmons, Anderson, Oct. 18.
A boy to Matthew and Krisa Sands, Anderson, Oct. 19.
A boy to Elexis Riley and Brad Yarborough, Anderson, Oct. 21.
A boy to Stephanie Finney, Anderson, Oct. 22.
A girl to Olivia Reyes and Evan Hallgarth, Anderson, Oct. 22.
A boy to Skylar Hall and Daniel Duncan, Anderson, Oct. 22.
ST. VINCENT ANDERSON
A boy to Nathaniel David and Megan Diane Wills, Anderson, Oct. 15.
A boy to Lamonica Lashay Moore and Taylor Mikel Barnhart Moss, Anderson, Oct. 17.
A boy to Shadi Lynn Jacobs-Miner and Christopher Lee Edmonds, Anderson, Oct. 17.
A girl to Matthew Alan and Kelly Marie Hoard, Muncie, Oct. 17.
