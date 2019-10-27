LOGO19 Births.jpg

Births

Recent births at local hospitals include:

COMMUNITY

A boy to Austin and Karissa Russell, Anderson, Oct. 16.

A girl to Terah Hitchell and Charles Barrett, Anderson, Oct. 17.

A boy to Michael and Erica Thompson, Anderson, Oct. 17.

A girl to Lance and Taylor Cooper, Anderson, Oct. 18.

A girl to Sara Burmaster and Dakota Brooks, Summitville, Oct. 18.

A girl to Boraguard and Melanie Hoffman, Elwood, Oct. 18.

A girl to Chajana Berry and Nicholas Simmons, Anderson, Oct. 18.

A boy to Matthew and Krisa Sands, Anderson, Oct. 19.

A boy to Elexis Riley and Brad Yarborough, Anderson, Oct. 21.

A boy to Stephanie Finney, Anderson, Oct. 22.

A girl to Olivia Reyes and Evan Hallgarth, Anderson, Oct. 22.

A boy to Skylar Hall and Daniel Duncan, Anderson, Oct. 22.

ST. VINCENT ANDERSON

A boy to Nathaniel David and Megan Diane Wills, Anderson, Oct. 15.

A boy to Lamonica Lashay Moore and Taylor Mikel Barnhart Moss, Anderson, Oct. 17.

A boy to Shadi Lynn Jacobs-Miner and Christopher Lee Edmonds, Anderson, Oct. 17.

A girl to Matthew Alan and Kelly Marie Hoard, Muncie, Oct. 17.

Tags

Recommended for you