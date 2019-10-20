LOGO19 Births.jpg

Recent births at local hospitals include:

A girl to Alona Thomas and Anthony Golston, Muncie, Oct. 9.

A boy to Lillee McMillian and Antonio McGregor, Anderson, Oct. 9.

A girl to Ronald and Maggie Fulp, Anderson, Oct. 10.

A boy to Nathan and Lacee Sheperd, Middletown, Oct. 11.

A boy to Chelsie Carr and Zachary Andrews, Anderson, Oct. 11.

A boy to Jeanna Browning and Geoffrey Pepper, Muncie, Oct. 12.

A girl to Amanda Lohr and Brian Carpenter Jr., Anderson, Oct. 12.

A boy to Sara Cain, Daleville, Oct.13.

A girl to Wesley and Hayley Berryman, Anderson, Oct. 15.

A boy to Joshua and Rochelle Romero, Anderson, Oct. 15.

A girl to Tiara Woods, Anderson, Oct. 15.

A girl to Falyn Siemer and Cody Landurm, Alexandria, Oct. 16.

A boy to Tiffany Tumulty and Devin Humphryes, Elwood, Oct. 16.

ST. VINCENT ANDERSONA girl to Kent Eugene and Candice Jan Louise Reynolds, Anderson, Oct. 8.

A boy to Alysia Maria Arciga and Devon Anthony Foster, Anderson, Oct. 11.

A girl to Ninoska Irens Masso Domenech and Jamarius Tywon Fuller, Oct. 12.

A boy to Amanda Kristine Plummer and Paul Kyle Parker, Anderson, Oct. 13.

