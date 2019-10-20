Recent births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A girl to Alona Thomas and Anthony Golston, Muncie, Oct. 9.
A boy to Lillee McMillian and Antonio McGregor, Anderson, Oct. 9.
A girl to Ronald and Maggie Fulp, Anderson, Oct. 10.
A boy to Nathan and Lacee Sheperd, Middletown, Oct. 11.
A boy to Chelsie Carr and Zachary Andrews, Anderson, Oct. 11.
A boy to Jeanna Browning and Geoffrey Pepper, Muncie, Oct. 12.
A girl to Amanda Lohr and Brian Carpenter Jr., Anderson, Oct. 12.
A boy to Sara Cain, Daleville, Oct.13.
A girl to Wesley and Hayley Berryman, Anderson, Oct. 15.
A boy to Joshua and Rochelle Romero, Anderson, Oct. 15.
A girl to Tiara Woods, Anderson, Oct. 15.
A girl to Falyn Siemer and Cody Landurm, Alexandria, Oct. 16.
A boy to Tiffany Tumulty and Devin Humphryes, Elwood, Oct. 16.
ST. VINCENT ANDERSONA girl to Kent Eugene and Candice Jan Louise Reynolds, Anderson, Oct. 8.
A boy to Alysia Maria Arciga and Devon Anthony Foster, Anderson, Oct. 11.
A girl to Ninoska Irens Masso Domenech and Jamarius Tywon Fuller, Oct. 12.
A boy to Amanda Kristine Plummer and Paul Kyle Parker, Anderson, Oct. 13.
