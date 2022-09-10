LOGO19 Births.jpg

Area births at local hospitals include:

A girl to Korbin and Ashley Hussong, Elwood, Aug. 31.

A girl to Paige Smith and Chris Covington, Anderson, Sept. 1.

A boy to Jacob and Abby Graham, Anderson, Sept. 1.

A boy to Ashley Johnson and Bobby Greenwood III, Yorktown, Sept. 1.

A boy to Christina Crouch and Tyrone Staples, Yorktown, Sept. 2.

A boy to Adarius and Araina Stevens, Anderson, Sept. 3.

A boy to Alyssa Carroll and Andrew Mallard, Anderson, Sept. 4.

A girl to Stephney Clark and Erik Jaqua, Summitville, Sept. 4.

A boy to Hannah Britton and Donovan Closson, Anderson, Sept. 5.

