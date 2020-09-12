LOGO19 Births.jpg

Recent births born at local hospitals include:

A girl to Alicia Amos and Norman Rayford III, Chesterfield, Sept. 2.

A girl to Brooke Moore, Anderson, Sept. 2.

A boy to Kelly Phelps, Alexandria, Sept. 2.

A girl to Cameron Zion, Anderson, Sept. 3.

A girl to Stephen and Courtney Parker, Frankton, Sept. 4.

A boy to Julianna Moore, Anderson, Sept. 6.

A girl to Khristina Poole, Alexandria, Sept. 8.

A boy to Asisa Beard and Richard T. Flowers III, Anderson, Sept. 8.

A boy to Jared and Julie Wiggins, Muncie, Sept. 9.

