Recent births born at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A girl to Alicia Amos and Norman Rayford III, Chesterfield, Sept. 2.
A girl to Brooke Moore, Anderson, Sept. 2.
A boy to Kelly Phelps, Alexandria, Sept. 2.
A girl to Cameron Zion, Anderson, Sept. 3.
A girl to Stephen and Courtney Parker, Frankton, Sept. 4.
A boy to Julianna Moore, Anderson, Sept. 6.
A girl to Khristina Poole, Alexandria, Sept. 8.
A boy to Asisa Beard and Richard T. Flowers III, Anderson, Sept. 8.
A boy to Jared and Julie Wiggins, Muncie, Sept. 9.
