Area births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A boy to Anijha Berry and Jabri Smith, Anderson, Sept. 8.
A girl to Stormie Wattenbarger and James Steger, Anderson, Sept. 9.
A girl to Sarah Billiter and Cody Demers, Muncie, Sept. 11.
A girl to Maressa Lee, Winchester, Sept. 12.
A girl to Kendra Patrick and Trevor Fippen, Anderson, Sept. 12.
A girl to Adam and Mckenzie Routh, Muncie, Sept. 12.
A boy to Katryna Hayward and Royce Harris, Anderson, Sept. 12.
A girl to Austin and Emily Binford, Muncie, Sept. 13.
A boy to Keri Kinder and Damian Slayton, Alexandria, Sept. 13.