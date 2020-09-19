Recent births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A boy to Tesla Michael and Mark Renick, Anderson, Sept. 9.
A girl to Branna C. Brockington and KeVaunus Stanback, Anderson, Sept. 10.
A boy to Deboralea Flores and Jesus Carreon, Anderson, Sept. 10.
A girl to Teretha Edwards, Alexandria, Sept. 11.
A girl to Sarah Swallows, Anderson, Sept. 12.
A boy to Aleena Shively and Isaiah Thomas, Anderson, Sept. 15.
A boy to Stephen and Adreanna Watkins, Anderson, Sept. 15.
A boy to Amy Beck and Matt Walton, Pendleton, Sept. 15.
ASCENSION ST. VINCENT
A boy to Gwendolyn Kay Rodgers and Scottie Gene Anderson, Anderson, Aug. 31.
A boy to Brooke Danielle O’Bryant and Marcus Anton Michael Zieger, Anderson, Sept. 2.
A boy to Kaitlyn Elizabeth Allison, Anderson, Sept. 2.
A boy to Kaylee Brooke Marie Myers and Phoenix Jorday Smalley, Indianapolis, Sept. 8.
HENRY COUNTY
A boy to Shayna Jolley and Nicholas Snowden, New Castle, Sept. 1.
