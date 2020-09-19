LOGO19 Births.jpg

Recent births at local hospitals include:

COMMUNITY

A boy to Tesla Michael and Mark Renick, Anderson, Sept. 9.

A girl to Branna C. Brockington and KeVaunus Stanback, Anderson, Sept. 10.

A boy to Deboralea Flores and Jesus Carreon, Anderson, Sept. 10.

A girl to Teretha Edwards, Alexandria, Sept. 11.

A girl to Sarah Swallows, Anderson, Sept. 12.

A boy to Aleena Shively and Isaiah Thomas, Anderson, Sept. 15.

A boy to Stephen and Adreanna Watkins, Anderson, Sept. 15.

A boy to Amy Beck and Matt Walton, Pendleton, Sept. 15.

ASCENSION ST. VINCENT

A boy to Gwendolyn Kay Rodgers and Scottie Gene Anderson, Anderson, Aug. 31.

A boy to Brooke Danielle O’Bryant and Marcus Anton Michael Zieger, Anderson, Sept. 2.

A boy to Kaitlyn Elizabeth Allison, Anderson, Sept. 2.

A boy to Kaylee Brooke Marie Myers and Phoenix Jorday Smalley, Indianapolis, Sept. 8.

HENRY COUNTY

A boy to Shayna Jolley and Nicholas Snowden, New Castle, Sept. 1.

