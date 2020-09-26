Births
Recent births at local hospitals include:
COMMUNITY
A girl to Adrianna Boudreaux and Trevor Shannon, Anderson, Sept. 16.
A girl to Susan Garrels and Jewayne Miller, Anderson, Sept. 17.
A boy to Lindsey Williams, Alexandria, Sept. 18.
A girl to Shelby Sells, Anderson, Sept. 20.
A boy to Bradley and Bethany Jenkins, Muncie, Sept. 21.
ST. VINCENT
A girl to Shayla Ranae Odoms, Alexandria, Sept. 14.
A girl to Stormie Dawn Wattenbarger and James Thomas Steger, Anderson, Sept. 14.
A girl to Elizabeth Marie Bates and Tye David Robison, Anderson, Sept. 14.
A boy to Tyler Steven and Hayley Elizabeth Harvey, Anderson, Sept. 21.
