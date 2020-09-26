LOGO19 Births.jpg

Births

Recent births at local hospitals include:

COMMUNITY

A girl to Adrianna Boudreaux and Trevor Shannon, Anderson, Sept. 16.

A girl to Susan Garrels and Jewayne Miller, Anderson, Sept. 17.

A boy to Lindsey Williams, Alexandria, Sept. 18.

A girl to Shelby Sells, Anderson, Sept. 20.

A boy to Bradley and Bethany Jenkins, Muncie, Sept. 21.

ST. VINCENT

A girl to Shayla Ranae Odoms, Alexandria, Sept. 14.

A girl to Stormie Dawn Wattenbarger and James Thomas Steger, Anderson, Sept. 14.

A girl to Elizabeth Marie Bates and Tye David Robison, Anderson, Sept. 14.

A boy to Tyler Steven and Hayley Elizabeth Harvey, Anderson, Sept. 21.

Tags

Recommended for you