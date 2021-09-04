LOGO19 Births.jpg

Recent births at local hospitals include:

A boy to Jasmine O’Bryant and Matthew McCoy, Pendleton, Aug. 25.

A boy to Kameron Reed and Matthew Faulkenberg, Daleville, Aug. 26.

A boy to Joshua and Briana Reichart, Markleville, Aug. 26.

A girl to McKenzie Starr and Wallace Conan Schmidt, Frankton, Aug. 27.

A boy to Skylar Cook and Thomas Fairer, Summitville, Aug. 28.

A girl to Rachel Marley and Oscar Corral, Marion, Aug. 29.

A girl to Aaron and Chelsea Williams, Eaton, Aug. 31.

A boy to Tori Hopkins and Brayden Milliner, Anderson, Aug. 31.

A girl to Matthew and Sylove Justice, Pendleton, Sept. 1.

