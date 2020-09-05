Recent births at local hospitals include:
ASCENSION ST. VINCENT
A girl to Elisha Breeann Bogue and Jesse Brent Pierce, Alexandria, Aug. 23.
A girl to Crystal Lynn Young and Logan Jeffrey Ferguson, Alexandria, Aug. 24.
A girl to Raeann Nacole Norwick, Alexandria, Aug. 24.
A girl to Harley Ann Walker and Jose Roberto Nicasio, Anderson, Aug. 24.
A girl to Cheyanne Deniece Rogers and Marvin Marshall, Anderson, Aug. 24.
A girl to Miranda Michelle Cunningham and Charles Edward Wafford, Anderson, Aug. 27.
A boy to Morgan Leigh Stillwell and Kent Lee Justice, Anderson, Aug. 28.
COMMUNITY
A girl to Austin and Darcy Grady, Anderson, Aug. 26.
A girl to Patrick and Leah Baker, Fairmount, Aug. 26.
A boy to Roxanna Kiger, Elwood, Aug. 27.
A boy to Alisa Crose and Christopher Bennett, Alexandria, Aug. 28.
A boy to Madisyn A. Parkhurst, Anderson, Aug. 28.
A boy to JayLynn Newt and Tonner DeLong, Anderson, Aug. 29.
A girl to Savannah Amos and Raneiko Wilson, Anderson, Aug. 31.
A boy to Travis and Sarah Davis, Alexandria, Aug. 31.
A girl to Wesley and Olivia Pratt, Anderson, Sept. 1.
A boy to Victoria McGuire and William Poor, Anderson, Sept. 1.
A boy to Katherine Christie, Anderson, Sept. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.