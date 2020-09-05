LOGO19 Births.jpg

Recent births at local hospitals include:

ASCENSION ST. VINCENT

A girl to Elisha Breeann Bogue and Jesse Brent Pierce, Alexandria, Aug. 23.

A girl to Crystal Lynn Young and Logan Jeffrey Ferguson, Alexandria, Aug. 24.

A girl to Raeann Nacole Norwick, Alexandria, Aug. 24.

A girl to Harley Ann Walker and Jose Roberto Nicasio, Anderson, Aug. 24.

A girl to Cheyanne Deniece Rogers and Marvin Marshall, Anderson, Aug. 24.

A girl to Miranda Michelle Cunningham and Charles Edward Wafford, Anderson, Aug. 27.

A boy to Morgan Leigh Stillwell and Kent Lee Justice, Anderson, Aug. 28.

COMMUNITY

A girl to Austin and Darcy Grady, Anderson, Aug. 26.

A girl to Patrick and Leah Baker, Fairmount, Aug. 26.

A boy to Roxanna Kiger, Elwood, Aug. 27.

A boy to Alisa Crose and Christopher Bennett, Alexandria, Aug. 28.

A boy to Madisyn A. Parkhurst, Anderson, Aug. 28.

A boy to JayLynn Newt and Tonner DeLong, Anderson, Aug. 29.

A girl to Savannah Amos and Raneiko Wilson, Anderson, Aug. 31.

A boy to Travis and Sarah Davis, Alexandria, Aug. 31.

A girl to Wesley and Olivia Pratt, Anderson, Sept. 1.

A boy to Victoria McGuire and William Poor, Anderson, Sept. 1.

A boy to Katherine Christie, Anderson, Sept. 2.